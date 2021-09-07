The former coordinator of the Presidential Security Unit (USP), Jean Laguel Civil, made his initial court appearance Sept. 3 in front of Judge Garry Orélien.

Haitian police had arrested Civil on July 29, in connection with the deadly July 7 attack on Moise at his private home. Civil was a high-ranking police officer who was serving as a coordinator of general security at the time that president Jovenel Moise was assassinated, his lawyer said.

After his hearing, Civil was returned to the National Penitentiary, local newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported.