Lil Baby credit: WireImage

By Tamantha Gunn for Revolt.tv / The original text appears here

Lil Baby and Jackboy are teaming up to help build a hospital in Haiti following last month’s deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake.

On Tuesday (Aug. 31), the “Like a Million” emcee took to his Instagram Stories to share videos of the devastation that took place in his native country. “I just walked through a hospital in Haiti & all the patients sleeping outside,” Jackboy wrote. “I personally handed every single last 1 of them a[n] envelope full of money, but fr fr I feel like that ain’t enough…Who want[s] to go half with me & get a hospital built? It’s not really that much, especially if we using dollars.”

Jackboy then posted a screenshot of DMs between himself and Lil Baby about building “something special” for the Haitian community. The Quality Control rapper wrote, “I’m in” in response to Jackboy asking who wanted to help donate to build the hospital.

Haiti was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14. About 2,200 people lost their lives and more than 12,200 people were injured. Aid is finally getting to those who need it, but there are many regions that haven't gotten assistance due to their remote nature.