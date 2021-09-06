By: Alexa Liacko for TheDenverChannel The original text appears here

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — When natural disasters strike, many refugees come to the United States for a better life.

More than a quarter of Haitian immigrants in America today came after a powerful earthquake in 2010.

Now, cities are preparing to take in even more after the magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck in August.

The death toll is now above 2,000 people. Marie Louis-Jeune knows the devastating impact those earthquakes can have. She fled Haiti in 2010 and moved to Missouri after that devastating earthquake.

She is now hoping to help those in need in her home country, and she’s hoping to help using her best skill.

“Cooking. It’s my dream. That’s what I want to do,” said Louis-Jeune. “That’s what I’m going to do for the rest of my life.”

It was cooking that brought her neighbors together where she grew up in Haiti.

"Like everybody knows, Haiti is a terrible, it's a poor country," she said. "Some people never had a job, never had a job in their life. but the good thing about Haitian people, we live together. If you don't have food, I cook. My neighborhood can feed you," said Louis-Jeune.