BY GREG EMMANUEL for Festival.Essence / The original text appears here

In response to the recent unfortunate turn of events in Haiti, Black Fashion Fair has teamed up with the fashion house Haus of Cité Soleil to raise funds in efforts to contribute to the country’s restoration efforts.

Together, they have created a capsule collection in which the proceeds will be donated to the Haitian non-profit organization, Hope for Haiti, that was created to reduce poverty in Haiti and improve the overall quality of life for Haitian people. In addition to donated proceeds from the collection, Black Fashion Fair has committed to donating $5,000 to Hope for Haiti.

This month the Caribbean country was struck by a deadly earthquake that has been reported to have killed at least 304 lives and injured more than 1,800 people. The earthquake hit the westside of the country on a Saturday morning and caused extensive damage to several buildings including churches and hotels.

As a result of the recent earthquake, Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency. On top of the country experiencing a number of unfortunately violent events this year, Haiti has also still not fully recovered from the devastating earthquake that occurred in 2010.Continue reading