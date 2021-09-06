Despite the official cancellation of the West Indian Labor Day Parade, many gathered in various parts of Brooklyn to celebrate the annual event. Traditionally, J’ouvert — the “welcoming of dawn” party that takes place the night before carnival — has kickstarted the celebration of Caribbean cultures that make up the fabric of the borough.
In Flatbush, Haitians joined with diaspora of other Caribbean nations to dance their way through Crown Heights during the early hours of Sept. 6. Over a 3-hour period, Plezi Rara, a Brooklyn-based rara music group, led the revelers as they navigated from Prospect Park to Eastern Parkway, in Crown Heights and back.
