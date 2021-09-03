Eleven inmates escaped from the Petit-Goâve civil prison between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Four later died when police gave chase, five are on the loose and two were re-captured, according to Juno7.

The police station in Petit-Goâve, a commune located in the Western Department, is also used as a prison. It has long been overcrowded and the conditions are horrendous, inmates and their families have said.

The inmates who planned the escape are among a group of 50 prisoners who were transferred to Petit-Goâve's prison from Les Cayes when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck on Aug. 14, destroying that city's jail.