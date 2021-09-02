by Heran Mamo for Billboard/ The original text appears here

Justin Bieber performs onstage at h.wood Group’s grand opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Justin Bieber launched a fundraiser on Wednesday (Sept. 1) to provide assistance to the people of Haiti after the country suffered a devastating earthquake this month.

In partnership with Proplr and Project Medishare, a non-profit organization providing human, technical and medical resources on the ground in Haiti, the 27-year-old artist is offering a trip for two to Vegas, which includes flights, hotel accommodations, tickets to his concert at the T-Mobile Arena and a meet-and-greet experience. Additionally, Bieber announced an original art auction as well as an exclusive New York event during the week of Sept. 12 is part of the Haiti relief fundraiser benefitting the country after the 7.2 earthquake on Aug. 14 left more than 2,000 people dead and more than 12,000 in need of medical assistance.

“@Medishare4Haiti is on the ground providing critical medical care and distributing food and hygiene kits to families affected by the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. We have set up an auction with @Proplr to raise funds for their lifesaving work,” he wrote on Twitter.

Beliebers can also gain access to exclusive merch if they donate to the fundraiser, with proceeds benefitting Project Medishare, which has been empowering Haitians and working to improve the quality of their lives since 1994. Haiti is still recovering from a 5.9 magnitude earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a 7.1 quake in 2010 that damaged the impoverished country’s capital and killed an estimated 300,000 people, according to the Associated Press. The country is also in the midst of a political crisis following July’s assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.Continue reading