The latest novel by Emmelie Prophète, “Les Villages de Dieu,” has received this year’s Ivory Prize for African Literature of Francophone Expression.

Launched in 2008 by the Ivorian law association, Akwaba Culture, the Ivory Prize for African Literature of Francophone Expression recognizes authors from Africa and African diasporas.The 13th annual recognition event was cancelled in 2020 due to the global health pandemic, and will instead be held Nov. 20 at the Hotel du Golf in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Le Nouvelliste reports.

This year’s recipient will receive € 3,000, about USD $3,500.

Prophète’s Les Villages de Dieu,” French for Villages of God, was published by Éditions Mémoire d’Encrier in Haïti in 2020. It explores the situation of armed gang, rape, prostitution and is a bestseller in Canada.