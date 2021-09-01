Haiti’s education sector was severely affected in the earthquake, which destroyed or badly damaged more than 250 hospitals and schools.

Nearly 106 public and non-public schools are in various states of damage in the Nippes Department. More than 90 national schools were left damaged in the South Department, and another 70 schools were destroyed in Grande-Anse, according to officials in the National Education Ministry.

The earthquake occurred along the same fault line as the devastating quake 11 years ago, scientists said. More than 2,200 people have died in the Aug. 14 earthquake.

As of Aug. 23, PAHO/WHO counted 59 health facilities that were damaged out of 88 facilities evaluated after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti’s southwest region.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revealed its data via its Twitter account.

Among the facilities damaged, 15 are located in the Grand-Anse department, seven in the Nippes department and 37 are found in the Southern department.

PAHO/WHO delivered 87 pallets of medical supplies and equipment to these three departments on Aug. 27. Haiti’s Department of Civil Protection announced the delivery of more than 65 tons of food and tarp, for shelter, to Jeremie on Aug. 31.