Funeral services for the former senator Jean Gabriel Fortuné took place Aug. 28 in Les Cayes. The church service, led by the Reverend Father Jeannot Luxama, drew several hundred attendees — including members of the government, supporters and mourners.

In his eulogy, the Reverend Father Gousse Oremile spoke about the former deputy of Les Cayes and Île-à-Vache as a fighter and a role model to follow. Fortuné led various struggles against dictatorship, corruption and social inequalities, Oremille said.

After the service, family and friends buried Fortuné in the village of Péan, at Ferme Le Blanc in Torbeck, a few miles from Les Cayes.