Former senator Jean Gabriel Fortuné's funeral took place on Aug. 28 in Les Cayes. Photo via Jean Gabriel Fortuné's Twitter account

Funeral services for the former senator Jean Gabriel Fortuné took place Aug. 28 in Les Cayes. The church service, led by the Reverend Father Jeannot Luxama, drew several hundred attendees — including members of the government, supporters and mourners. 

In his eulogy, the Reverend Father Gousse Oremile spoke about the former deputy of Les Cayes and Île-à-Vache as a fighter and a role model to follow. Fortuné led various struggles against dictatorship, corruption and social inequalities, Oremille said.

After the service, family and friends buried Fortuné in the village of Péan, at Ferme Le Blanc in Torbeck, a few miles from Les Cayes.

Samuel Celine

Samuel Celiné is a Haitian Times correspondent in Haiti covering politics and social events. He joined the team in July 2021 after working for the online news publication Ayibopost following his time at the Port-au-Prince daily, Le Nouvelliste. He IS ALSO a radio Journalist. Poet in his soul, Celiné loves journalism and has a passion for investigative reporting. Samuel Celiné can be reached at smlceline@gmail.com

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *