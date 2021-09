Protection Civil workers and other responders delivered sheets and tarpaulins to 10,000 families affected by the Aug. 14 earthquake in L’Asile and Pestel Monday.

L’Asile, located in the Nippes department and Pestel, a commune in the Grand-Anse department, were two areas that were overlooked, residents have said.

The other responders who took part in the distribution were from the U.S. Army, USAID, UN Migration in Haiti and the Embassy of the Republic of China in Haiti.