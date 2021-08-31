The Haitian National Police issued a wanted notice for Rodolphe Jaar, suspecting him of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery. Photo credit: Haitian National Police

The Haitian government is offering nearly $100,000 in rewards for information leading to the capture of three people suspected in the slaying of the late president Jovenel Moïse. 

“Rodolphe Jaar and Samir Handal are two important fugitives wanted by the police in connection with the assassination of the president,” according to a tweet by Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent.

A reward of about $40,000, the equivalent of 4 million gourdes, is being offered to anyone whose tip leads to the capture of Jaar and Handal — or about $20,000.

Also wanted in the murder is former Judge Wendelle Coq-Thélot, who has been at the center of the probe since the start. Officials issued a warrant for her arrest on murder and armed robbery charges on Jul. 25, according to court records and a Haitian National Police (PNH) search notice

A reward of about $62,000, or 6 million gourdes, is available for Coq-Thélot capture, but she has yet to surface.

“These three individuals have played a active role in the assassination of president Moise,” Vincent said in a press conference on August 26.

Samuel Celine

Samuel Celiné is a Haitian Times correspondent in Haiti covering politics and social events. He joined the team in July 2021 after working for the online news publication Ayibopost following his time at the Port-au-Prince daily, Le Nouvelliste. He IS ALSO a radio Journalist. Poet in his soul, Celiné loves journalism and has a passion for investigative reporting. Samuel Celiné can be reached at smlceline@gmail.com

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *