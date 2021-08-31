The Haitian government is offering nearly $100,000 in rewards for information leading to the capture of three people suspected in the slaying of the late president Jovenel Moïse.

“Rodolphe Jaar and Samir Handal are two important fugitives wanted by the police in connection with the assassination of the president,” according to a tweet by Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent.

A reward of about $40,000, the equivalent of 4 million gourdes, is being offered to anyone whose tip leads to the capture of Jaar and Handal — or about $20,000.

Also wanted in the murder is former Judge Wendelle Coq-Thélot, who has been at the center of the probe since the start. Officials issued a warrant for her arrest on murder and armed robbery charges on Jul. 25, according to court records and a Haitian National Police (PNH) search notice.

A reward of about $62,000, or 6 million gourdes, is available for Coq-Thélot capture, but she has yet to surface.

“These three individuals have played a active role in the assassination of president Moise,” Vincent said in a press conference on August 26.