At P.S. 189 The Bilingual Center, located in Brooklyn, students can learn in multiple languages, including Creole. Photo courtesy of InsideSchools.

As New York City plans to reopen its public schools on Sept. 13, worries about how children will re-adjust to in-person learning has raised concerns among many Haitian-American parents.

A lack of socialization opportunities tops the list for many parents. Other concerns include inconsistent virtual learning that may cause children to regress, inadequate technology access, language barriers and a lack of proper supervision or child care when parents must work. Educators said much more needs to be done to bring the children up to speed.

The pandemic also laid bare existing problems in the city’s education system, including the need for Creole translation help, that directly impacted Haitian-American families.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.