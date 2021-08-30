Haitian judicial officials announced last week they have appointed Judge Garry Orélien as the new prosecutor to investigate the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, two weeks after Judge Mathieu Chanlatte stepped down citing personal reasons. Soon after the announcement, activists questioned Orélien’s credentials and ability to carry out the investigation.

Bernard Saint-Vil, dean of the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince, announced Orelien’s appointment Aug. 21. Soon after, Minister of Justice and Public Security Rockfeller Vincent publicized the change.

"The Ministry of Justice and Public Security has made available to the examining magistrate Garry Orélien all the means necessary for the proper investigation,” Vincent said. He added they will arrest anyone implicated in the Jul. 7 crime.

