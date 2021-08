Haiti’s Under-15 boys team and Under-14 girls’ team were both crowned champions of the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

The boys’ team conquered Puerto Rico in the final via a 4-1 scoreline. They ended the tournament with four victories and one draw while outscoring their opponents 17-2.

The girls’ team also played Puerto Rico and edged them 1-0 in the final, thanks to Loudjina Etienne’s goal. They won all five matches, outscoring their opponents 27-3.