From his Norwalk, Connecticut home, Pierre Paul follows news about Haiti so closely, he knows whom he’d like to be its next president, though the formal campaigning has not started. Paul was eager to vote in Haiti’s constitutional referendum from a consular office in June, but that has since been rescheduled to Nov. 7.

But as for U.S. affairs, Paul, 36, never bothered looking up when the legislative elections were in Connecticut, where he’s been living for about 25 years. His longing for Haiti grew so strong over the years, that he decided to go back to Haiti permanently.

Between the time Paul made the decision and his departure date, Aug. 27, Haiti saw gang violence rise, President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southwest, killing at least 2,200 people.

