Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay is on course to sign a contract with Stade de Reims, a club that plays in France’s top tier, according to Haitian news outlets.

The move will “soon be made official,” Haiti-Tempo’s sports reporter Caleb Pierre tweeted Wednesday.

Dumornay turned 18 on Aug. 17, making her eligible to sign a contract with a club outside of Haiti. Three days after Dumornay’s birthday, agency A&V Sports Group announced that it was representing her.

Dumornay, a versatile midfielder and forward, has been on the radar of international sports clubs since she was 12, playing with Haiti’s youth teams. She earned the nickname “Piti” for being smaller than most other players at the time. Dumornay later joined Port-au-Prince club Association Sportive Tigresses-Tigers (ASTT) at 15 in 2018.

While Dumornay waited to turn 18 to be eligible to play in Europe, she amassed several accolades. Goal, a renowned soccer news outlet, ranked the Mirebalais native as the fifth best young female player in the world in 2020 and 2021.