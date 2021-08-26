The Haitian Studies Institute at Brooklyn College has received $1 million in funds that the academic institution said it will use for youth-focused programming, staffing and documenting the Haitian experience in New York City.

An adopted New York city budget for fiscal year 2022, which began July 1, shows an allocation of $1 million for HSI as part of a pool of $4.5 million devoted to City University of New York (CUNY) research institutes. A total of $23.6 million was allocated for higher education initiatives.

“I’m excited that the council saw the need to provide the necessary resources to HSI so it can do work just like the other institutes,” said Marie-Lily Cerat, interim leader of HSI. “We need staff, we need equipment.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.