Haiti’s Under-14 girls soccer team overpowered the Dominican Republic contenders 5-2 in the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series at Ashton School in Santo Domingo Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Haiti’s Under-15 boys team drew with Dominican Republic 1-1 at Estadio Olympico Feliz Sanchez. Ricanel Chéry scored Haiti’s lone goal of the encounter.

The two junior teams representing Haiti also played on Monday in the Caribbean Football Union Challenge Series in Santo Domingo. Haiti U-14 girls’ team rolled past Grenada 10-0 while the U-15 boys’ team blanked them 4-0.