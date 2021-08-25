By Haïti Libre/ The original text appears here

The city of Manama, political capital of the Kingdom of Bahrain (Persian Gulf Archipelago, Asia), will welcome our Grenadiers for two friendly matches at the beginning of September against the “Red Wolves” of Bahrain and “the Courageous” of Jordan.

Carlo Marcelin, Secretary General of the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) has confirmed that the Grenadiers will face the national selection of Bahrain on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 before facing that of Jordan on Saturday, September 4.

List of those summoned by coach Jean Jacques Pierre :

Goalkeepers :

Brian Sylvestre (Miami FC, USA)

Alan Jérôme (Don Bosco FC, Haiti)

Defenders :

Steeven Séance (US Avranche, France)

Dulysse François (New England Revolution II, USA)

Wilde Donald Guerrier (Qarabağ FK, Azerbaijan)

Jimmy-Ben Alexis (Lori FC, Armenia)

Poorter de Rousseau (SV Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

Midfielders :

Leverton Pierre (USL Dunkirk, France)

Renald Metellus (CMS Oissel, France)

Sony Norde (Mohun Bagan AC, India)

Brian Chevreuil (Bourges 18 club, France)

Bicou Bissainthe (FC Sevan, Armenia)

Johndly Van Der Meer (SC Cambuur, The Netherlands)

Bryan Labissiere (Le Puy Foot, Auvergne, France)

Jeppe Simonsen (Club SønderjyskE, Denmark)

Attacker :

Emmanuel François (US Lusitanos Saint-Maur, France)

Christiano François (Miami FC, USA)

Carnejy Antoine (US Orléans, France)

Jonel Désiré (FC Urartu, Armenia)

Sébastien Elney (Hartford Athletic, USA)

Frantzdy Pierrot (EA Guingamp, France)

Fredler Christophe (Racing Strasbourg, France)

