The earthquake in Haiti this month has destroyed many buildings, such as the Church St. Anne in Chardonnières, shown here.Credit: Reginald Louissaint Jr/AFP via Getty

Worshipers at Église de Dieu in Levine — a neighborhood in Maniche, Haiti — hold a prayer service in the church’s courtyard early Sunday, Aug. 15, nine days after the 7.2 earthquake hit the south of Haiti. A seven-year-old girl died when a wall of the church toppled onto her while she was fleeing for safety.

“It was a tragic death,” said Pastor Garry François standing at the site of the destroyed church. “All the churches and houses in Lévine, Maniche have been destroyed. I have to do the service outside.”

Maniche is a village in the Maniche commune of the Les Cayes rural area in the South Department of Haiti. 

The quake struck at 8:29 a.m. ET on Aug. 14, about five miles from the town of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes in Haiti’s southwest peninsula and 78 miles west of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince. Shocks were felt as far away as 200 miles in Jamaica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Samuel Celiné is a Haitian Times correspondent in Haiti covering politics and social events. He joined the team in July 2021 after working for the online news publication Ayibopost following his time at the Port-au-Prince daily, Le Nouvelliste. He IS ALSO a radio Journalist. Poet in his soul, Celiné loves journalism and has a passion for investigative reporting. Samuel Celiné can be reached at smlceline@gmail.com

