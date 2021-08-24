Rachelle Salnave filmed "Madame Pipi" in Miami over a period of several years. Courtesy photo.

In its 25-minute running time, Rachelle Salnave’s new documentary “Madame Pipi” weaves together multiple narratives about Haitian women bathroom attendants in Miami and Haiti’s economy with poignancy.

The three women portrayed come from different parts of Haiti, but find themselves in Miami working as bathroom attendants at glitzy nightclubs. In the film, Salnave emphasizes how the women’s earnings, which are meager by American standards, help support their families in the U.S. and in Haiti.

“The biggest thing that I want people who are in Haiti to take away from this is the love these women have for their family and their country,” says Salnave. “They will always be there through every high, every low, in Haiti and it shows because they are a huge, intricate part of this community.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.