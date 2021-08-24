Reparations for rice subsidies that killed Haiti’s agricultural sector and more money for housing counseling to increase homeownership among Haitian-Americans. These are only a few of the policy recommendations that a group of nonprofit and professional organizations are circulating with U.S. elected officials and advocates.

Representatives from more than a dozen organizations collaborated to craft the agenda, including Ayiti Community Trust, the Haitian American Faith Based Network, the Haitian-American Chamber of Commerce of Florida, Haitian American Nurses Association and political organization Avanse Ansanm.

The 29-page Haitian American Policy Agenda 2021 aims to “mobilize our community around shared goals.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.