Twenty-four people were pulled out of the rubble alive Sunday at Pic Macaya, a mountain in Les Cayes, a city in the Southern department, a week after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck, according to Protection Civil, Haiti’s disaster management agency.

Four of the 24 survivors are children and 20 are adults. An agronomist who worked in the area led the rescue, according to Protection Civil.

The survivors were given food and hygiene kits before being transported to Camp-Perrin, another commune in the Southern department, for medical assistance.

The number of injured people rose to 12,292 after Sunday's rescue. Sixteen people were also found alive under the rubble in Brefèt, a town in Les Cayes, on Tuesday.