The number of people known dead from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti now stands at 2,207. Haiti’s Civil Protection announced in its latest count Sunday that 344 people were reported missing.

The official death toll and missing people is a slight increase from the agency’s last tally on Wednesday, when it counted 2,189 deaths and 332 missing people.

The number of injured people and of destroyed and damaged structures remain the same. Civil Protection counted 12,268 injured people, 52,953 destroyed homes and 77,006 damaged.

Protection Civil officials have yet to explain why the numbers only slightly changed when experts have been saying the numbers should be significantly higher.

The three departments mainly impacted are the Southern, Nippes and Grand-Anse departments, which together have a population of about 1.6 million people.