For three days, Haiti’s Civil Protection agency has not provided updated numbers of the death toll, injured residents and collapsed structures from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the country Aug. 14.

As of late Wednesday, Civil Protection announced it had counted 2,189 deaths, 12,268 injured and 332 reported missing. Out of the 2,189 people known dead so far, 1,832 were in the South, 137 in the Nippes, 218 in the Grand-Anse and two in the Northwest departments.

On Wednesday, the agency also counted 52,953 structures destroyed and 77,006 damaged.

The earthquake mainly impacted Haiti’s southwest region, which includes regional cities such as Les Cayes and Jeremie. Government officials have yet to report to some remote villages like Duchity and Toirac nor have they included counts from several towns in the Nippes Department, local residents have told The Haitian Times.

Civil Protection usually provides new numbers via its Twitter page, but its Twitter account does not accept direct messages. The agency has not responded as of Saturday to messages sent via WhatsApp and email requesting updated figures.

The earthquake death toll is likely to be at least five times higher, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which bases its figures on a scientific model that factors in demographic data.