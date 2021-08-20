By Angela Velasquez for Sourcing Journal / The original text appears here

Four-time Grand Slam singles champion and activist Naomi Osaka can now add denim designer to her resume.

Levi’s has teamed up athlete Naomi Osaka on a first of its kind limited-edition women’s wear collection of four upcycled denim pieces.Levi’s x Naomi Osaka Collection/ CREDIT: Courtesy

Levi’s announced Tuesday that it is partnering with the 23-year-old tennis superstar, ranked second in the world, to launch a limited-edition collection made of vintage or upcycled denim. Working closely with the Levi’s design team, Osaka created four distinct pieces with silhouettes and design details that capture her sporty yet feminine style as well as her Japanese heritage.

The women’s collection includes two styles of shorts: a vintage 501 jean short embellished with Y2K-worthy crystal fringe cascading down the sides, and a knee-grazing long short with lace-up details on the back made from pairs of upcycled men’s jeans.

The lace-up theme is replicated in a denim bustier made from reworked Levi’s Trucker jackets. The bustier features the classic lines, flap pockets and shank buttons of the iconic Type III Trucker jacket, only in the shape and cut of a traditional corset-style bustier with a lace-up back.

The collection is anchored by a denim kimono with a matching denim obi belt. “I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid,” Osaka said. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”

The Levi’s x Naomi Osaka Collaboration will drop on Aug. 24 in the U.S. exclusively on the Levi’s App. The collection will retail for $150-$380. Continue reading