An unknown number of people are still trapped alive under the rubble of structures that collapsed four days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, a regional assembly official said Wednesday.

“Until now there are people under the debris,” Marie Fabiola Léonard, president of the Communal Sections Assemblies (ASECS) in the South Department, said on Radio Zénith FM.

The earthquake struck Saturday around 8:30 a.m. The most damage occurred in Haiti’s southwest region. At least 1,941 people are known dead and more than 9,900 are injured, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency.

Rescuers pulled 16 people out alive from rubble in Brefèt, a town in Les Cayes in the Southern department, on Tuesday. They also pulled nine dead bodies out of the rubble.