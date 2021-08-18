The United States Ambassador to Haiti and Haiti’s Prime Minister are in touch several times per day as the U.S. mobilizes earthquake relief aid and continues to assist in the murder investigation of Jovenel Moïse, officials from USAID and the U.S. State Department said.

On the Aug. 17 conference call with reporters, the officials also provided more details about the level of support the U.S. is marshaling following the deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake.

“Our ambassador [to Haiti] is speaking with the prime minister several times per day,” said Laura Lochman, a State Department Western Hemisphere Affairs secretary. “In the wake of the tragic assassination of President Moise we continue to work closely with Haiti’s interim government to assist in the investigation.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.