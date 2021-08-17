Rescuers on Tuesday pulled 16 people out alive from rubble in Brefèt, a town in Les Cayes in the Southern department, three days after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the area, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection agency.

Nine dead bodies were also removed from the rubble, the agency added in a Twitter post Tuesday. Officials have yet to provide the identities of the victims.

The structure that collapsed once served as the regional offices of MINUSTAH, a United Nations peacekeeping mission that operated in Haiti between 2004 and 2017.

The announcements came after rescue workers returned to their efforts, battling the rains and flooding caused by Tropical Depression Grace, which began passing through the region late Monday.

Seaside towns in the South — such as Jacmel, Les Cayes and Marigot — are experiencing flooding.

Officials have yet to announce how much total damage Grace has caused so far. But 1,428 people died from the earthquake, more than 6,900 people are injured and at least 2,800 homes have been destroyed, according to Civil Protection.