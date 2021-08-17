New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, National Action Network director Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep. Yvette Clarke headlined a group of more than two dozen elected officials and faith leaders to demand long-term solutions for Haiti.

Gathered on the steps of St. Jerome Roman Catholic Church, the speakers asked for economic development, robust public health infrastructure and permanent residence for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders. They also acknowledged the urgent need for financial assistance and medical supplies after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti. As of late Tuesday, the death toll stood at 1,419 lives.

“We too have a dream, we have a wishlist for our country,” said Rev. Samuel Nicolas of Evangelical Crusade church in Flatbush. “We are asking today for long-term, sustainable help from the federal government, we are not asking only for short-term relief.”

