On Jul. 7, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. Six weeks later on Aug. 14, a 7.2 earthquake, more intense than the 2010 quake, struck Haiti. Two days after that, Tropical Depression Grace began passing through the country, bringing torrential rains that caused heavy flooding, including in the southern region, where the latest quake left at least 1,419 people dead.

In the latest blow to Haiti, videos of rain-soaked residents and victims being carried away in beds have gone viral. As film director Luner Eugene watches disaster after disaster hit Haiti from his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida he can’t help but wonder if the problems have beaten Haiti too hard, too frequently for the country to rise up.

“Is this the end of Haiti?” Eugene said. “How much more can we take?”

