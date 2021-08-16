As a result of numerous inquiries we’ve received, The Haitian Times has developed this short list of organizations that have long-standing track records of providing services on the ground and have been fiscally transparent.

Capracare

Earthquake Relief Drive and Services

New York/Les Cayes

https://www.capracare.org/donate

GHEISKO

Haitian Global Health Alliance

Haiti

www.gheskio.org

Haitian Americans United for Progress

New York

www.haupinc.org

Hope for Haiti

Earthquake Relief Fund

Les Cayes

www.hopeforhaiti.com

University of Miami

Haiti Earthquake Relief 2021 – Medical Supplies

Florida

https://development.miami.edu/page.aspx?pid=93