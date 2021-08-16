As a result of numerous inquiries we’ve received, The Haitian Times has developed this short list of organizations that have long-standing track records of providing services on the ground and have been fiscally transparent.
Capracare
Earthquake Relief Drive and Services
New York/Les Cayes
https://www.capracare.org/donate
GHEISKO
Haitian Global Health Alliance
Haiti
Haitian Americans United for Progress
New York
Hope for Haiti
Earthquake Relief Fund
Les Cayes
University of Miami
Haiti Earthquake Relief 2021 – Medical Supplies
Florida