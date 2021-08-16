Facing the possibility of heavy rains, residents of the earthquake-ravaged towns in Haiti’s south have been asking for tents. On social media and other channels, the locals and some advocates have said the tents are a priority for survivors to have shelter even while the rescue continues.

“We need to get the people affected by the earthquake tents ASAP,” Kingsley Jean, an activist based in Haiti, tweeted. “A tropical storm is coming and most of them are sleeping outside. It’s already raining.”

Since the 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook Haiti Saturday morning, parts of the devastated region and well beyond have felt aftershocks that occurred. Six aftershocks of 5.0 or greater magnitude were felt across the southern region on Sunday morning, according to Accuweather.

The aftershocks came after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 1,297 people dead and more than 5,700 injured, according to the Civil Protection agency.

As rescue efforts take place, Tropical Depression Grace is expected to pass through Haiti with up to 15 inches of rain, according to AP. The rain would disrupt the ongoing work of rescue and research teams. As of 2:34 a.m. Monday, Civil Protection employees and Colombia’s search and rescue team were transporting medical equipment to the South.

Some residents in Aquin, Fond-des-Nègres and Saint-Louis-du-Sud have said on social media that there’s intermittent raining in those areas, while others have said there is no rain.

Saint Louis du sud. Nou nan lari a atè a lapli ap tonbe nou pa gen tant. Ede Nou souple!!! — Glaude Vivaldy (@VivaldyGlaude) August 16, 2021