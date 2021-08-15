Rapper Josué Souffrant, known as Eclair 107, was about to go into a studio on Delmas 42 in Port-au-Prince when he felt the ground suddenly shake. Stunned, Souffrant rushed into the middle of the street alongside other residents.

The homes around where Souffrant stood were intact, but people began saying moments later that the southern region was devastated. He immediately called his sisters in Les Cayes, a commune in the southern department, where he is from. They didn’t answer.

While waiting for them to call back, Souffrant began receiving pictures of the damage through a WhatsApp group. The first photo he saw was of a woman’s lifeless body being carried away. Later, he saw a video of the woman being pulled out of the rubble.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.