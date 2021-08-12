The hurricane season’s sixth named storm — Fred — intensified late Wednesday and continued to advance to Haiti, before weakening from a tropical storm to a tropical depression. Meteorologists expected it to pass through Haiti Wednesday evening and during the day Thursday.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusts of wind could potentially hit the country as the storm travels north in the Atlantic Ocean about 500 miles from Cap Haitien.

Tropical Depression Fred carries major threats from landslides and flooding in the country, local weather and disaster prevention experts said.