In the four weeks since long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived in Haiti, more than 16,000 people have received at least a first dose, health officials said.

Dr Lauré Adrien, director general of the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP), said Aug. 11 that Haiti has opened more than 45 vaccination sites across all 10 departments.

Haiti was the last country in the Caribbean to receive a vaccine. Cases began to rise in May as variants emerged, killing prominent people such as the president of Haiti’s highest court and causing many, including former president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, to fall ill.

Last month, the Moderna vaccine finally arrived after the government found several companies that could safely help store and distribute the vaccine.