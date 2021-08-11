The fragrance of mango salsa, cajun shrimp, and peanut sauce greeted hundreds of food festival goers as they mulled around two outdoor patios at Skinny’s Cantina on the Hudson, a restaurant in Harlem. Some danced to the beats of konpa music, reggae and soul as chefs from around the world passed around platters teeming with spicy, fried and colorful dishes from Haiti, Cuba, Senegal and more than a dozen other countries.

“It’s worth the wait,” one attendee said as she stood in line to get one of chef Richardson’s cajun shrimp guacamole cups, wrapped in a thin, crispy shell. A musician strummed his acoustic guitar and sang hits like “My Girl,” keeping festival-goers entertained as they stood in line or milled about around high-top tables.

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic forced the Creole Food Festival into a hiatus. But the event came roaring back on Aug. 8-9, drawing hundreds of patrons. Over the two-day period, organizers estimated about 900 attendees came to Harlem to enjoy the bevy of dishes.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.