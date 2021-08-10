State lawmakers in the six-member Haitian-American Legislative Caucus welcomed the pending resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, with some assembly members citing the need to engage his replacement on ways to help Haiti, in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination.

“It is a good day in New York,” District 33 Assembly Member Clyde Vanel wrote to The Haitian Times, after Cuomo stated his intent to resign. “We have many issues of utmost importance to focus on including women’s rights, COVID-19, vaccinations and economic justice. It is time to put this chapter behind us and move forward.”

The governor announced his resignation on Aug. 10, stating that it would take effect within 14 days. For months, Cuomo had faced a litany of sexual harassment allegations by current and former government workers, a corresponding investigation by the state attorney general and separate reports of efforts to obscure the number of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.