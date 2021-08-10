haitian assembly members cuomo
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces he will resign in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Office of the NY Governor, in New York, U.S., August 10, 2021. Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Handout via REUTERS

State lawmakers in the six-member Haitian-American Legislative Caucus welcomed the pending resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, with some assembly members citing the need to engage his replacement on ways to help Haiti, in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moise’s assassination. 

“It is a good day in New York,” District 33 Assembly Member Clyde Vanel wrote to The Haitian Times, after Cuomo stated his intent to resign. “We have many issues of utmost importance to focus on including women’s rights, COVID-19, vaccinations and economic justice. It is time to put this chapter behind us and move forward.” 

The governor announced his resignation on Aug. 10, stating that it would take effect within 14 days. For months, Cuomo had faced a litany of sexual harassment allegations by current and former government workers, a corresponding investigation by the state attorney general and separate reports of efforts to obscure the number of nursing home deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you. 

Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports 
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture 
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations 

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.

Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.

Larisa Karr

Larisa is a reporter for The Haitian Times covering politics, elections and education primarily. A graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY, she has interned at CNBC and the Balkan Investigative Reporting Network. Larisa can be reached by email at larisa@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @larisakarr.