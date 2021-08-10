After years of organizing by immigrant advocates, the Biden administration has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) benefits to more than 100,000 additional Haitian-Americans residing in the United States.

In late July, the Department of Homeland Security published application instructions to receive the benefit. The application window formally opened on Aug. 3 and extends for 18 months, to Feb. 3, 2023. Social service organizations that serve Haitians have already been inundated with calls for application assistance.

On Aug. 8, The Haitian Times hosted a Creole-language virtual forum on TPS. During the forum, social service leaders from throughout the United States shared updates on the importance of TPS and how Haitians can access the benefit.

Representatives from the California-based Haitian Bridge Alliance, Haitian Americans United for Progress of New York and the Florida Haitian Lawyers Association participated in the event.

For application assistance, contact:

Haitian Bridge Alliance – 949-295-1253, info@haitianbridge.org

Haitian Americans United for Progress (HAUP) – 718-527-3776, info@haupinc.org

Haitian Lawyers Association – 1-866-964-5052, info@haitianlawyersassociation.org