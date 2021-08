By Samuel Celiné

Over the weekend, ongoing demonstrations in Martissant over two dead bodies left in the neighborhood led to road blockades that then caused area establishments, including a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emergency clinic, to close their doors.

The trouble stems from the Aug. 5 killing of two minibus passengers by armed gangs. Locals say the armed bandits shot at the bus on its way from Carrefour to Port-au-Prince. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a road divider, then overturned. Two people died and many more were injured.

