MSF/DWB, Medecins sans frontières, martissant gangs, haiti violence
A Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) medical worker takes care of a patient in the emergency room at the Martissant Hospital, in Martissant, Haiti, on May 31, 2021. VALERIE BAERISWYL AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

By Samuel Celiné

Over the weekend, ongoing demonstrations in Martissant over two dead bodies left in the neighborhood led to road blockades that then caused area establishments, including a Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emergency clinic, to close their doors.

The trouble stems from the Aug. 5 killing of two minibus passengers by armed gangs. Locals say the armed bandits shot at the bus on its way from Carrefour to Port-au-Prince. The bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a road divider, then overturned. Two people died and many more were injured.

Samuel Celine

Samuel Celiné is a Haitian Times correspondent in Haiti covering politics and social events. He joined the team in July 2021 after working for the online news publication Ayibopost following his time at the Port-au-Prince daily, Le Nouvelliste. He IS ALSO a radio Journalist. Poet in his soul, Celiné loves journalism and has a passion for investigative reporting. Samuel Celiné can be reached at smlceline@gmail.com