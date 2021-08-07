By Edvige Jean-François | Special to The Haitian Times

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – One month following the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse, life around Haiti’s capital, by all appearances, is moving to a familiar rhythm.

Along the major artery, Route de Delmas, the sights and sounds of commerce, large and small, pepper the atmosphere.

At the corner of the Catholic church, Notre Dame d’Altagrâce, a street vendor selling packaged snacks sits under a large umbrella shielding her from the sun. Above her, a large sign with a picture of the Virgin Mary reads in Creole: “Mother Mary speaks for me, Jesus will act for me!”

Outside the nearby chain eatery Cinq Coin, known for its fritay, a stout security guard holding a large rifle turns his head, signaling to customers to wash their hands from a water dispenser, before they enter. Inside, a thin but patient lunch crowd places orders, before settling around several tables for their meal.

Travel northeast to the Butte Boyer suburb, the Carrefour Clercine four-way intersection proves as confounding as ever. A lone police officer does his best to direct a traffic tangle of large trucks, defiant tap taps, snaking motorcycles and unyielding pedestrians – all behaving as though the right of way is theirs.

But business as usual, it’s not. What is not visible are the scars within – fresh and old – embedded into the sinews, the psyche, the spirit of people here. Battle-tested and bone-weary, Haitians are living under a never-ending cycle of emotional trauma that, by many accounts, has been exacerbated by the recent assassination of the nation’s president.

“The way it happened, the way the news came out around five in the morning, before the body had fully awakened, led to the shock, the fear, the trembling people experienced.”

That’s how psychologist Johanne Landrin describes the shock everyone is still processing. Landrin has been holding therapy sessions for local companies and individuals affected by the assassination and has spoken to more than 100 people, who share what she calls, “a national, collective grief.” Even those who may not have liked nor supported Moïse are traumatized, she says.

“People feel very anxious about tomorrow, uncertain, fearful for their lives,” Landrin continues. “A lot of them are comparing what happened [to Moïse] to their own lives and feeling of helplessness.”

Landrin says she doesn’t live far from the presidential compound and heard the assault.

“I woke up at 1:30 and was frantic,” Landrin recounts of the deadly shooting. “I heard gunshots and [what sounded like] bombs. I woke up my partner and said, ‘Haiti is at war.’ We had to leave the bedroom and go hide, find a place in the middle of the house, where [we were] safe.”

In the overnight hours of July 6 and July 7, authorities have said, assassins breached Moïse’s private home in Pèlerin 5 and killed Moïse inside his bedroom. He was struck by 12 bullets and suffered severe trauma to his shoulder, neck and head — indicative of torture. First Lady Martine Moïse, who was in the bedroom, survived the shooting, but may never regain full use of her injured right arm.

To date, about 40 people have been detained or arrested, as investigators question an ever-expanding list of suspects. Among those in custody are 18 mercenaries from Colombia, three Haitian-Americans and Moïse’s top security official. Also implicated are a Venezuelan-owned security firm that allegedly hired the Colombians and a Miramar-based financial lender that admitted to funding “leadership change” in Haiti. The lender, Worldwide Capital, denies knowing anything about the murder plot.

Investigators are still searching for answers, including who was behind the murder and why. In recent interviews that raised even more questions, Martine Moïse accused Haiti’s oligarchs of being the real masterminds of the crime and asked the U.S. government to find them.

L’enquête se poursuit — a French euphemism used for many a cold case in Haiti that means “the investigation is ongoing” — under murky circumstances to uncover a credible motive. Meanwhile, Haitians, near and far, are left traumatized, grappling with memories of that night and the aftermath.

Recent tensions in the country had escalated such that Landrin’s partner thought they were in the middle of a “‘koupe tèt, boule kay’ dechoukaj,” she said, referencing the war cry of Haiti’s independence fighters. Except this time, they thought it might have been Haitians turning against Haitians, a conflict between the “haves and the have-nots.”

Landrin, who has worked with emotional trauma victims in several countries, notes that Haitians are facing a double trauma. Not only is Moïse’s demise itself hurtful, his death also has triggered memories of loved ones lost to the ongoing violence Moïse failed to stop during his four-year tenure — and trauma experienced even before that.

Landrin does make a distinction between the different types of trauma Haitians have experienced. This moment, she says, is not the same as the trauma of the devastating earthquake in 2010, which killed more than 250,000 people.

“It was clear that when you lose your house, a parent, a family member, you have to rebuild and reconstruct, and you need other nations to help you rebuild. This time, it’s more like, ‘Am I going to be the next one? If it happens to the president, it can happen to me too.’ It feels like there is no tomorrow. There is no future. It is a different type of loss.”

‘Who’s lucky enough to ever get justice?’

Long before the assassination of their president exposed Haitians to public shame, before the G9 Family & Allies federation of street gangs ruled their capital city, before the clergy here was no longer sacrosanct and could be kidnapped for ransom, Haitians had been living among the shards of broken promises, broken dreams, broken lives.

Jeanette Gregoire*, 61, a widow who has struggled alone for years to raise and put four children through school, also lives with a broken heart. Moïse’s killing has awakened some painful memories for her.

Her own husband was gunned down in 2006, she says, shot in the back of the head, outside a small store they ran together. Gregoire says she still doesn’t know who killed her Choupi*, as she affectionately refers to him, nor why.

“How would I be lucky enough to get justice? No one ever does,” she says, recalling the evening she lost her husband, her face expressionless and looking younger than that of a woman entering her seventh decade.

Asked to describe the current spirit in Port-au-Prince, Gregoire says people are “resigned” to what’s happened because there isn’t anything they can do about it. People’s worries, economic woes, old trauma mixed with new trauma, have become a crushing weight, difficult to bear, many say.

“Nap bat dlo poun fè bè,” says Gregoire, using an adage that means, “We’re churning water to make butter.” Or in other words, we’re making lemonade from life’s lemons.

Adding salt to her emotional wounds, Gregoire’ birthday on July 7 is linked forever now to the “day of infamy” that is Moïse’s assassination, a day Haitians will remember for generations.

A devout Catholic, Gregoire was preparing to go to church when she received two calls warning her not to leave home because Moïse had been killed.

“I didn’t even cook that day,” she says, speaking from Butte Boyer, where she lives.

It was the second year in a row that death and disaster had eclipsed Gregoire’ birthday. Last July, Haiti was under a national state of emergency with a nighttime curfew because of the coronavirus. The killing spree that continues across Haiti’s capital was raging then too. Any kind of celebration was out of the question for Gregoire.

A need to be ready. Every day.

The trauma in this country cuts deep, across social and economic class.

“When I first came back to the country, it was not what it is now. It was boiling [over], but it was not what it is now,” says architect Christine Neptune, owner of an architectural firm in Pétion-Ville.

She grew up in Haiti, lived in the U.S. for a time, then returned to Haiti eight years ago to care for her ailing, and now deceased, mother.

“The poverty was there, but the hate and the gangs were on a smaller scale,” Neptune says.

As she sees it, the modus operandi in many corners is, “Take or kill. This is what is being taught. “

Neptune recounts getting caught several times in the middle of violent street uprisings or blockades, more than once with her 14-year-old son, Nathaniel. The most recent incident was two months ago.

“The moto guys, they put a rock in front of my car and started shaking my car, and they said they will burn down my car because of [anger at] the bourgeoisie.”

Her screams about being a defenseless mother with her child, the pleas of other women witnessing her predicament, eventually won over the perpetrators, and Neptune and her son escaped unscathed, physically at least.

Such moments of danger have become instructive for Neptune’s son, who was born in the U.S. She’s teaching him lessons in survival, much in the way Black boys in America get “The Talk” on how to survive a police encounter. In Haiti, it becomes a lesson on how to survive any potentially deadly or injurious encounter, such as a kidnapping, which increased by 300% from March to April 2021 alone.

“Every time he is in the car with me, he is not on the phone, in case something happens, we can run. I always say to him … we have to be ready every day,” says Neptune in a resolute tone.

In another incident, she describes how she and her husband, who is American and calls Port-au-Prince, ‘Dodge City’ and ‘The Wild Wild West,’ had to scramble to safety, as they left a function and found the street barricaded with tree branches and burning tires. “We ended up getting stuck there; they started shooting outside, and [we] had to climb over the branches, as they were throwing rocks at us.”

In the past year, the fatal shooting of a 4-month-old shot while riding a bus with his mom, kidnapping of worshippers during a live streamed service and shooting rampages turned massacres are just a few of the countless acts of violence that have grabbed headlines.

“Every time you try to live or breathe, something happens,” Neptune says.

Still, she tries to conduct as normal a life as possible and take care of her family and run her business.

Facing mounting challenges and potential peril, Neptune is reconsidering her life here.

“I am not a scaredy-cat. I came here for my mom, and then my dad, he passed away [too],” she says, reflecting on all she’s faced in nearly a decade here. “I realize that killing people in Haiti is free and easy. Now, I realize that it is a matter of life and death.”

Life in survival mode

As the political is often personal in Haiti, Carole Pierre-Paul Jacob, a co-founder of a progressive political party in Haiti, points to a litany of political and economic issues, compounding the psychological trauma across this country: excessive privatization, “Miami rice” decimating Haiti’s own rice production in the Artibonite region, meddling by the international community, the flood of products from the Dominican Republic, overcrowding in Port-au-Prince, to name just some.

Among the biggest culprits in her view is Parti Haïtien Tèt Kale (PHTK), Moïse’s political party at his death. Jacob says, to her, party came into power to “sing the funeral hymn of the Haitian people.”

While she calls Moïse’s assassination “odious,” she’s unequivocal in her view that he bore much blame for the suffering in this country, especially for failing to rein in gang activity.

And for the first time, Jacob is considering leaving Haiti. Work has been “few and far between,” Jacob shares. Haiti’s acute violence and instability has had an impact on her once-steady career as a gender and human rights consultant to international organizations.

“I am living in survival mode … I have a lot of friends who are in the same situation.”

With an uncertain future, a warlike posture in a country at war only with itself, by some accounts, many Haitians – no matter their social class – are looking for an exit ramp. Most do not have a hope or prayer of getting out of Haiti. For others, all options are on the table.

“I am seriously considering leaving, even temporarily, to another country,” laments Jacob. “The country will become unlivable.”

As a psychologist, Landrin believes making Haiti livable means healing all Haitians, even the criminals who make life intolerable and deadly. In her view, they are not demons; it’s their way to survive the trenchant environment here.

“People have gone through experiences that make them do bad things. You have to disassociate the people with the action. The killings, it’s [for] survival, it’s a business. It’s probably linked to the inability [of the criminals] to access certain things.”

The traumatizing events in Haiti are also creating a crisis of faith among some Haitians.

“You leave your home, and you don’t know if you will return. If you have a business, you don’t know when they will take it from you,” says Walin DeCamps, an Episcopal priest.

He encourages the faithful to go deep into their faith and to take “positive action” along with prayers.

“God did not create us to kill each other, kidnap each other. It is not God’s plan. God created us with freedom [to choose].”

Rev. DeCamps says he knows two of the 10 people, mostly Catholic clergy, kidnapped last April in Croix-des-Bouquets while on their way to the installation of a new parish priest. One was a former student he taught at seminary, the other a nun who was part of the same community as his sister.

The kidnappings made international headlines and prompted the Catholic church to shut down some of its operations in Haiti. All those kidnapped were ultimately released. It’s unclear whether any ransom was paid.

“We must create a kingdom of justice that will give us the preview of the kingdom to come,“ says Rev. DeCamps, who advocates for Haiti to heal together and “work for the common good as brothers and sisters, one people, one country.”

The eternal question: What will become of Haiti?

In his Independence Day message on January 1, 2019, Moïse urged his “compatriots” to come together. He invoked the name of Jean-Jacques Dessalines, the first Haitian president to be assassinated in asking for unity.

“Presidents come and presidents go without ever giving the presidents a chance,” he said then, sounding prescient – though some point out that during four years on the job, he did get a chance as president.

More than two years later, it was First Lady Martine Moïse’s turn to address Haitians, the entire world, at his July 23 funeral ceremony. She spoke of her own trauma in the wake of his death, calling it a “nightmare” from which she has yet to awaken.

She also addressed her husband, whose body lay inside a Haitian flag-draped casket next to the podium.

“What will I become without you? When will you dry my tears?”

Like her, Haitians everywhere are asking similar questions about their homeland. “What will become of Haiti?” “What do we do now?”

Of regret, gratitude… and solutions

As they continue to process the assassinatin, some, including Neptune, see a window for the Haitian diaspora to step in.

Even as she mulls leaving the country she loves, Neptune says, “There are a lot of competent people who want to come. I think the help for Haiti is the diaspora. We have this nostalgia for Haiti all the time.”

“I do not regret coming, and I am grateful,” says Neptune.

Paul Altidor, a former Haiti Ambassador to the U.S. under Moïse and two other presidents, cautions that solutions from the diaspora, or anyone else, should not supplant the will of Haitians living in Haiti.

“[Haitian Americans] are emotional actors because we have family on the ground,” says Altidor, speaking from New York. “Everyone wants their little pet project in Haiti. There needs to be real engagement.”

For Landrin, focusing on spirituality, finding life’s purpose, and accepting things one can’t control are key to any solution and to restoration for Haitians. She strikes an upbeat note that’s often hard to find here.

“This environment forces you to go deeper into your spirituality,” she says. “All Haitians have the capacity [to] replace fear with joy. Not the joy of what you can touch, but the joy of spirituality, joy in the fear of death and violence, and [to] replace anxiety with gratitude.”

But for now, that guidance may be much easier said than done.



Editor’s Note: We have assigned pseudonyms where indicated with an asterisk (*) to protect identities, in light of the ongoing violence Haiti is experiencing.