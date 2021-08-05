haiti police directors
Frantz Mathurin (left) was appointed to lead police in Cap-Haitien, while Arsene Selmon (right) will be head of police in the Nippes Department.

Léon Charles, the head of Haiti’s National Police, has appointed three new police chiefs around the country.

Newly-appointed Aug. 4 are Rodrigue Pierre, who will lead the police force in Gros-Morne, a town in the Artibonite Department, and Arsène Selmon, as the head of police in the Nippes Department.

Charles also installed a new police department director in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city, on Aug. 3. Frantz Mathurin now replaces Eddit. T Sylvain, who had been on the job for 22 days. 

During Mathurin’s installation at the city’s police headquarters, journalists who supported Sylvain left the room in protest.

— Correspondent Schenaider Versanne contributed to this report from Cap-Haitien.

