Léon Charles, the head of Haiti’s National Police, has appointed three new police chiefs around the country.

Newly-appointed Aug. 4 are Rodrigue Pierre, who will lead the police force in Gros-Morne, a town in the Artibonite Department, and Arsène Selmon, as the head of police in the Nippes Department.

Charles also installed a new police department director in Cap-Haitien, Haiti’s second largest city, on Aug. 3. Frantz Mathurin now replaces Eddit. T Sylvain, who had been on the job for 22 days.

During Mathurin’s installation at the city’s police headquarters, journalists who supported Sylvain left the room in protest.

