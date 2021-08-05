Haiti's Justice Department officially received the docket of the probe into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and will soon assign a lead prosecutor for judicial proceedings.
Samuel Celine
Samuel Celiné is a Haitian Times correspondent in Haiti covering politics and social events. He joined the team in July 2021 after working for the online news publication Ayibopost following his time at the Port-au-Prince daily, Le Nouvelliste. He IS ALSO a radio Journalist. Poet in his soul, Celiné loves journalism and has a passion for investigative reporting. Samuel Celiné can be reached at smlceline@gmail.com