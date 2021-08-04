Image: Three Black women with a background of pay stubs and paychecks and a downward facing line graph.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty Images

By Minda Harts for NBCNews/ The original text appears here.

Aug. 3 marks Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, or the day Black women must work into 2021 to finally catch up to what white, non-Hispanic men earned in 2020.

Over the last year, women have left the workforce in unprecedented numbers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. And if you are a Black or brown woman, chances are you fared even worse.

This year, Black Women’s Equal Pay Day falls on Tuesday, and it means Black women must work an extra 214 days to catch up with what white, non-Hispanic men made in 2020 alone. Across industries, Black women are paid only 63 cents for every dollar made by white men, according to the National Women’s Law Center.

But let’s remember that the workforce wasn’t equitable in many industries for women of color, even prior to the pandemic. And the groups that are often hit the hardest during a crisis, tend to take the longest to recover. Despite the challenges that many women of color face in the workplace (the lack of sponsorship, upward mobility barriers, and the wage gap), I’m optimistic about our future.

Companies and organizations now have a unique opportunity to play a vital role in evening the playing field for women of color. Here’s how:Continue reading