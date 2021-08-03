He energetically kept the beat for one of the most acclaimed Haitian musical groups of all-time. The influence of his band, Tabou Combo, stretched from Haiti, across Latin America and to far-reaching corners of the globe like Senegal and Japan.
Sam Bojarski
Sam is a reporter for The Haitian Times and a 2020 Report for America fellow. He has covered Haiti and its diaspora since 2018. His work has also appeared in USA Today, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Haiti Liberte. Sam can be reached at sam@haitiantimes.com or on Twitter @sambojarski.