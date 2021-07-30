French club Quevilly Rouen Métropole announced Thursday that it has signed defender Stéphane Lambese, the third player of Haitian or gig in for that team.

Métropole plays in Ligue 2, France’s second division. Métropole acquired Lambese from Union Sportive Orléans Loiret Football, another club in Ligue 2.

Lambese impressed in the 2021 Gold Cup while playing for Haiti, scoring one goal in three matches as a right back while shutting down his opponents. The 25-year-old joins fellow Haitians Renald Metellus and Duckens Nazon at Métropole.