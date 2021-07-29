By Samuel Celiné

Martine Moise returned to Florida Wednesday, six days after participating in the funeral services for her husband, Haiti’s assassinated president Jovenel Moïse.

Accompanied by her children, the former first lady boarded a plane bound for Florida from Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture International Airport. No official announcement was made regarding her departure. However, local media in Haiti have reported that Moïse returned to Florida to continue undergoing medical treatment for injuries she sustained during the attack that left her husband mutilated and dead.

Moise was shot and wounded overnight between July 6 and July 7 in the attack that claimed the life of President Jovenel Moise. She was then flown July 7 to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Medical Center, then returned to Haiti July 17 to bury her husband.