By Samuel Celiné

Haitian police have arrested a high-ranking police officer who served as a coordinator of general security when president Jovenel Moise was assassinated, his lawyer said.

Jean Laguel Civil, who was detained since the president’s muder, has now been arrested in connection to the deadly July 7 attack on Moise at his private home.

Civil’s attorney Reynold Georges confirmed the news with local media and called the arrest “politically motivated.”

To date, more than two dozen people arrested for their alleged involvement in Moïse’s assassination, including three Haitian-Americans based in south Florida and a group of retired Colombian soldiers.