Three days before Denver Broncos’ training camp started, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy wrote on Twitter, “I ain’t neva been so ready to get back to it.” His anticipation showed.

Jeudy dazzled his coaching staff and teammates with at least three catches on the first day of training camp Wednesday, according to DenverBroncos.com.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Jeudy can have an All-Pro, Pro Bowl season this year,” Broncos’ safety Justin Simmons said via the team’s website. “We only got a snippet of it today, snagging passes out of the air way outside of the body frame. That’s just the beginning.”

Jeudy failed to meet his high expectations during his rookie season last year as he only scored three touchdowns and caught 52 passes. The Broncos didn’t qualify for the playoffs.

Denver will kick off its 2021 preseason campaign with an away game versus the Minnesota Vikings on August 14.